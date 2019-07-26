Husband of 85-year-old who died after purse-snatching: Attack happened in an instant

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A violent purse-snatching in Kalihi is now being investigated as manslaughter, as police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a suspect.
The 85-year-old victim, Delores Corpus, was walking with her husband when she was thrown to the ground last Sunday. She died from her injuries early Friday.
Her 92-year-old husband, John, said they were taking their routine walk around the block around 5:30 a.m. As she was crossing Kamehameha IV near Dole Middle, she felt someone yank her to the ground.
“When I looked at her, she was on the ground," said Corpus. “So I went down to see what happened. I picked her up. Then I saw her bleeding from the head. And her knee was hurting, too.”
Corpus told Hawaii News Now on Monday that he was walking ahead of his wife so he didn’t see what happened. He’s hard of hearing ― so he didn’t hear anything either.
Nearby surveillance videos captured a man wearing a white shirt and a black beanie riding a bicycle in the area at the same time. Police have identified him as a suspect.
The actual purse snatching happened just out of frame.
John Corpus can be seen walking in the top right corner. As he notices his wife on the ground behind him, the man on the bike races down the road.
The video shows him go back to help her then a few minutes later walking home to call police.
“We’re asking for the community’s help to please take a look at the photos, the video that we put out," said Sgt. Chris Kim, of the Honolulu Police Department.
"If you do recognize this male or have any information, please contact us. However minute the information may be, give it to us and let us forward it to the investigators and let them go through it. People of Hawaii have managed to pull through before.”
The victim’s husband said he and his wife had been married for 67 years.
He asked for the community to help police before someone else is hurt.
“Old folks better watch out," Corpus said. "They always target the old folks.”
Kim added, “This was someone’s mother, someone’s grandmother, someone’s family member. Let’s find some justice for this victim.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.
