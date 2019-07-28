Heating up today! Air Quality Warning for some

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures were in the upper 80s yesterday and it looks like we break back into the 90s today. There is an air quality warning for several counties so be extra careful if you are in the sensitive category. For everyone else, expect a warm day again today. Rain chances stand at about 5%. Tomorrow looks just about the same as today.
By midweek, we will start to bring normal humidity levels back in. Highs will stay in the low 90s through Wednesday. Then they will fall back to the mid to upper 80s. The trade-off is that, with increased humidity, it won’t feel any cooler. Rain chances also go up to 40-50% Thursday through the weekend.
Have a great Sunday!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.