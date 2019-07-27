Deputies searching for man missing since Wednesday

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who is possibly endangered.
Willie Lee Pinckney, 63, was last seen in the 400 block of Eastwood Circle in a residential area off Belleville Road at approximately 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. That area is about four miles north of Orangeburg.
“It’s imperative we locate this individual soon,” Ravenell said. “There are several medical issues we’re concerned about as well as the time this person has been missing.”
Pinckney stands about 5-foot-7, weighs around 150 pounds and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black pants and a pair of black shoes.
Anyone with information on Pinckney’s whereabouts is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.