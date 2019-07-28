A classic summer week is on the way

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the third straight day a Code Orange Action Day has been issued for Monday concerning elevated levels of ground level ozone. If you are sensitive to poor air quality try and stay indoors and limit your exposure especially during the afternoon and early evening hours.
Beyond that, it looks like a classic summer day on tap for us Monday as highs will hover around 90 degrees again with our typical compliment of late-July humidity returning to the scene. But while we’re departing from the unusually delightful weather we enjoyed for the second half of last week and into the weekend, we are not embarking on any real heatwaves.
The very low 90s should be about as hot as we get and even that won’t last very long as the mid and late week period coming up will probably see temperatures remain in the 80s. Just don’t expect the humidity to drop again this time.
In terms of rainfall, that pattern is returning too with those summertime afternoon and evening storms returning to form perhaps as early as Wednesday but more likely Thursday and beyond into the weekend.
Have a great upcoming week and keep it safe!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.