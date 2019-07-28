Boone residents advised to boil drinking water to avoid potential bacteria

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Appalachian District Health Department is currently advising residents of Boone to boil their water for at least one minute before consuming it, in order to avoid any potentially contamination.
The organization explained that the warning was issued due to low/no water pressure in the region, which could possibly lead to the introduction of bacteria into sources of drinking water.
Water that is used for making ice and for food preparation is also advised to be boiled if residents want to avoid any chance of contamination.
No set end date has been established for this water advisory but the organization did state that they expect to know more about this situation within the next 24 hours.
