Suspect with multiple breaking-and-entering charges on the run after removing ankle monitor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who was arrested earlier this week in connection with a breaking-and-entering in north Charlotte is on-the-loose, according to CMPD, after cutting off his electronic ankle monitor.
Isiah Davis, 30, has been charged with breaking-and-entering multiple times in the past several months in Charlotte and on Friday evening, after his most recent arrest, he removed the monitoring device at or around an address on Mintvale Drive.
Davis is currently facing charges for possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony breaking and or entering, damage to property, and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Isiah Davis, should immediately contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3 or call 911.
