Silver Alert issued for missing elderly man last seen in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - CMPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man in Charlotte after a Silver Alert was issued on Saturday evening.
David Gary, 80, was last seen at his residence off of E. 35th Street near The Plaza. He is described as being an African American man who stands 5′7″ and weighs 170 pounds.
Officials report that Gary is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other form of cognitive impairment.
Anyone with information about David Gary should call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-2373.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.