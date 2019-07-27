Hot - but the humidity stays in check

The week ahead will have us feeling a bit more like typical Carolina summer. Monday and Tuesday will feature highs close to 90°. Still the humidity won’t be that high. As we move through the rest of the week, the humidity returns. Temperatures for the second half of the week will be in the mid to upper 80s but the dew points will be running in the mid to upper 60s again. Rain chances return too. There is a 20% chance for thunderstorms on Wednesday and 40% chance on Thursday and Friday.