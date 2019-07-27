HCPD: 2 shot during attempted robbery at Waccamaw Bingo in Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police have responded to an attempted robbery and shooting at the Waccamaw Bingo hall near Belle Terre Boulevard, according to Horry County police.
Horry County police said someone robbed the Waccamaw Bingo and two men were shot. The victims’ conditions have not been released.
A witness told WMBF News that they were playing bingo when they heard gunshots, and everyone started running and screaming.
Police said the suspect has not been captured.
Community members are being asked to shelter in place and stay away from the area.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 843-248-1520.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.