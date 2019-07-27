FCSO asks for help searching for missing 17-year-old

Florence County officials have asked for the public’s help Saturday searching for a missing teenage girl.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Florence County officials have asked for the public’s help Saturday searching for a missing teenage girl.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says Josie Mize,17, was last seen walking near McLeod Regional Medical Center in the direction of downtown Florence.

Josie is described as a white female approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing approximately 220 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes. Josie was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and carrying a red bag with a neon green Nike logo. She was also carrying a light blue book bag.

Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Josie is asked to contact FCSO Investigators at (843)665-2121,

