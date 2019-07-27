CMPD seeking public assistance in identifying armed robbery suspect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are working to locate a man who they believe is responsible for two robberies that occurred in north Charlotte earlier this week.
In the first robbery, the suspect approached a person off of Beatties Ford Road and brandished a firearm in order to threaten the victim before taking property and fleeing the scene on Thursday evening.
On Friday, July 26, police believe that the same suspect entered a Subway off of Smith Corners Boulevard and robbed the establishment with employees inside.
Surveillance footage of the suspect shows a white male with a thin build who police believe may be around 40 years old and 5′9″ with a beard and short hair.
Anyone with information about this incident or with the ability to identify the suspect is asked to call 911.
