Classic summer weather gradually returning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures crept up on Saturday as we just missed hitting 90 degrees and the dewpoints also slipped back into the 60s which becomes noticeably humid again. That aside, still no heatwaves expected this weekend or next week for that matter. Expect more sunshine mixed with some afternoon clouds but little if any rain until at least midweek next week.
From that point forward we’ll be fully back into a classic late July – early August pattern with daily highs near 90 and scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms.
Enjoy the remainder of your weekend!
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
