Two North Carolina SBI agents injured in explosion

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) - Two North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Bomb Squad agents were injured in an explosion Friday morning in Sampson County, according to SBI officials.
On Thursday night, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Timothy Luper and Special Agent Brian Joy were in Sampson County helping the sheriff’s office with a search that stretched into Friday morning, officials said. While conducting the search, bomb-making materials were found.
According to authorities, while the agents were “conducting a render safe mission,” an explosion occurred and both men were injured.
Joy was airlifted to the Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill for treatment. Luper was also taken to the burn center for treatment, but not via LifeFlight.
Joy is in critical condition and Luper is in stable condition, according to officials.
This story will be updated as it develops.
