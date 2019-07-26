Thousands of spectators visit Rock Hill for NSA girls fastpitch softball World Series

ROCK HILL, S.C (WBTV) - More than 4,000 people from across the country are spending time in Rock Hill this weekend.
The National Softball Association is hosting the girls fast pitch softball World Series at three parks in Rock Hill. Rock Hill is one of ten cities in the U.S. to host the tournament.
Nearly 70 girls softball teams are competing at Cherry Park, Hargett Park and Winthrop University on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Vice President of the NSA David Butler says their organization has been competing in Rock Hill since Cherry Park opened in 1985.
“It’s one of the prettiest ballparks in the country. The maintenance is top notch and the staff is unbelievable. They are very experienced,” Butler said.
More than 4,000 visitors are expected to attend games on Friday and Saturday. More than 2,000 visitors will still be in town for championship play on Sunday.
