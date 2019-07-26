Teen charged after 71-old-woman attacked in Surfside Beach home, police say

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A 16-year-old has been charged in connection with an attack on a 71-year-old woman last week in Surfside Beach.
According to a press release from the Horry County Police Department, the teen is charged with attempted murder, burglary, criminal sexual conduct, and kidnapping tied to the alleged assault that happened July 19 at a home on Southwood Drive.
Horry County police were called in to assist after Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a “fall call” that medics determined to be suspicious.
Investigators determined the 71-year-old woman had been attacked in her home, which resulted in a number of serious injuries, the release stated.
Evidence collected from the morning of the assault allowed detectives to identify and locate the suspect, police said.
The teen has been transferred to the Department of Juvenile Justice.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.