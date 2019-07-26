SWAT situation underway at Charlotte hospital due to person barricaded in vehicle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - SWAT teams were called to the parking deck at Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center Friday evening after a person barricaded themselves in a vehicle.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police (CMPD) tweeted about the situation at 7:41 p.m. The hospital is located on Blythe Road just south of uptown Charlotte.
There is no word on why the person may be barricaded in the vehicle or where in the parking deck the vehicle is located.
The public should avoid the area if possible.
**This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.
