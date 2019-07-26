Submit your ‘Fairly extraordinary’ work

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - If you are fairly extraordinary at a craft or hobby, put it on display at the Cabarrus County Fair, September 6 -14 at the Cabarrus County Arena and Events Center (4759 NC-49, Concord) and now is the time to submit contest entries.
Choose from a variety of categories to discover your blue ribbon event. The competitive exhibit area includes vacation photos, scrapbooks, fruits and veggies, cakes, pies, quilts, model creations, kids’ summer craft projects, jewelry, paintings, flowers and much more.
Best of Show is awarded to one adult and one youth among the competitive entries. Best of Show Winners will receive $100 (and bragging rights).
Other events include the Cabarrus County Fair Pageant and the Senior Talent Show. Agriculture competitions include showings for poultry, rabbits, mini horse, youth and adult horse, mule and donkey, sheep, goat, dairy and beef.
The 2019 Cabarrus County Fair Catalog is available online at www.cabarruscountyfair.com. Click on the Competitions tab to view contests, programs and other entry opportunities. All entry forms must be submitted to the Fair office by noon on Wednesday, August 21.
For more information, visitwww.cabarruscountyfair.com or followwww.facebook.com/cabarruscountyfair.
