Seasonal summer weather hangs around for the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The weekend has arrived for many already and along with it tolerable summer heat will remain.
One of the biggest outdoor activities this weekend of course is the 24 Hours of Booty taking place right here in Charlotte to help raise money for cancer research.
Temperatures are not expected to rise above the mid 80s during the day on Saturday as the humidity remains in check as well. Of course this favorable weather pattern applies to everyone planning to spend any time outdoors this weekend.
After not seeing any cooler-than-average days for the first 22 days this month, we haven’t been above average since Monday, so we’re making up some ground now. Temperatures will creep upward over the weekend and into early next week, but by July standards no heatwaves are heading back this way anytime soon.
Chances of rain and storms will climb next week but not until at least Wednesday, more likely Thursday as a weak frontal boundary arrives.
Until then, enjoy your weekend and stay safe.
- Meteorologist Eric Thomas
