The season begins for the Carolina Panthers with Cam Newton looking impressive

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers could not ask for a better day and way to start the 2019 season.
The first practice at 6:30 p.m. was held under clear skies and a temperature of 84 degrees. Gets no better than that in the summer in Spartanburg.
On top of that, quarterback Cam Newton threw the ball and threw it well down the field.
“Everything that we’ve been told and everything we saw pointed to him being ready to go,” said head coach Ron Rivera. “It did a lot for just not us, I know it did a lot for him.”
Cam is coming back from offseason surgery on his throwing shoulder for the 2nd time in 3 years. The team brought him back slowly during OTA and mini camp, but today, put him to the test.
During team drills, Cam went 6 for 7 with his first pass being a 70 yard touchdown to Curtis Samuel. During that team session, he completed 2 passes that were 25 yards down the field and they were accurate. For the day, he threw 40 passes as the team keeps him on a pitch count.
And as Cam went, so did the mood at practice.
“He brings energy,” said coach. “He’s one of those dynamic guys that players will get behind and when you see him go out and do the things he did today, it’s pretty exciting and it bodes very well for us.”
The team will re-evaluate Cam in the morning to see how the shoulder is feeling but after one day, so far so good.
The Panthers will be back on the practice field tomorrow at 3 P.M.
