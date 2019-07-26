Retired cop broke his neck after being struck by a wave. He was the ‘lucky’ one.

But to truly see him that way, you’ve got to look past the heavy-duty cervical collar that he might be stuck wearing for up to three months; and the faint scars he’s got on the sides of his head from the screws that held his brace in place while he was in the ICU; and the gingerly fashion he uses to move his still-sore/still-numb right arm; and the restless sleep he’s struggled through.