Residents on one street in east Charlotte are scared for their safety after more crime, recent homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police (CMPD) is investigating after 17-year-old Octavian McClellan was shot and killed Thursday night in the parking lot of the Sharon Pines Apartment Homes on Barrington Drive.
It marks Charlotte’s 66th homicide of the year, and the fourth on that street in five years. It has some residents on edge and scared for their safety.
“I don’t like to go outside because you never know what can happen," 12-year-old Kiara said.
She has lived on Barrington Drive for three years and has gotten used to hearing gunshots. She said she heard five gunshots Thursday.
“My house is right here and the shooting happened right there, so I don’t feel safe,” she said.
CMPD has not confirmed if they have a suspect, but another person turned up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
“I sat on the floor and was like, ‘mom go turn off the lights, go turn off the lights,’” Kiara recalled.
According to CrimeMapping, there have been almost 300 incidents reported in the last six months within a mile of Kiara’s street. Those incidents include assault, burglary, homicide, theft, robbery and vehicle break-ins.
In April of 2018, 36-year-old Maria de Gomez was robbed, shot and killed leaving her apartment on Barrington Drive heading to work.
Friday afternoon, Denise Starr was taking a tour of the Sharon Pines Apartment Homes when she found out about the recent crime. It’s making her think twice.
“Where can you go to put your children safe in Charlotte anymore?” she asked.
“My granddaughter and great granddaughter are not gonna stay here," she added. "I know there’s crime all over Charlotte... but a murder right here? No. I’m afraid for my children.”
