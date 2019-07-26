Person shot, killed at apartment complex in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in an east Charlotte neighborhood Thursday night.
The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on Barrington Drive, between Milton Road and Lanecrest Drive. Medic said the victim was taken transported to an area hospital with very serious injuries. CMPD said the victim died a short time later.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Police have not released any further information about the shooting, but officers at the scene had a portion of the parking lot taped off as they investigated.
It is unclear if a suspect is in custody or if anyone is being sought.
Anyone with information about the incident should immediately call Crime Stoppers at 704-3341600.
