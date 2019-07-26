Nice weekend ahead, humidity to slowly return

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our nice weather streak continues! Friday is looking fabulous (what Friday doesn’t, really?). Highs today will be in the mid 80s with decent humidity levels. Rain chances are quite low.
The weekend looks good too. We will slowly see temps creep back toward the 90 degree mark each day.
We’ll be in the mid 80s on Saturday and the upper 80s on Sunday but with dew points still running in the low 60s, you can still get outside and enjoy the day. Rain chances aren’t great through the weekend.
Next week, we could see 90° on Monday and Tuesday. Most of us will stay dry through then. By the middle of next week, it will feel more like our normal summer should. The humidity creeps back up and the thunderstorm chance returns. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Have a great Friday!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
