Man found dead on boat in Lake Wylie, death investigation underway

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A death investigation is underway after deputies found a man dead in a boat on Lake Wylie Friday morning.
According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, officials received a call Friday around 9:50 a.m. about a deceased man on a boat in Lake Wylie in the area of Browns Point Dr.
Deputies located the boat and found a 47-year old white male dead.
Detectives are treating this as a death investigation at this time.
The York County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by several other agencies with this case.
This case is under investigation and no further information was released.
