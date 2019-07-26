Man accused of hit-and-run on flagman at paving project near Boone

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is accused of leaving a flagman seriously injured after hitting him with his car and leaving the scene near Boone Friday morning.
According to NC Highway Patrol, the incident happened on Highway 421, north of Boone, about 3 a.m.
Israel Flores, of Winston-Salem, was charged with DWI and felony hit-and-run after a flagman at a paving project was struck by a vehicle.
The flagman was seriously hurt and airlifted to a hospital.
Flores was picked up by sheriff’s deputies after the Highway Patrol says he fled the scene.
The victim was in the road on a paving project, wearing a reflective vest and holding a STOP sign when he was hit, according to troopers.
Troopers are still investigating and more charges are possible.
The victim remains in a Tennessee hospital with serious injuries, say authorities.
