Lancaster man denied bond in 2018 Fort Mill murder case

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A 24-year-old Lancaster man will stay in the York County Detention Center until he stands trial for murder in September.
Jackel Clinton, 24, appeared before a York County judge on Friday morning for a bond hearing. Clinton was charged with murdering 22-year-old De’Mon Davis on September 7, 2018 on Sanders Street in Fort MIll.
According to Deputy Solicitor Willy Thompson, Clinton has gang-relations in the Chester and Lancaster. Thompson says Clinton traveled to Fort Mill because he was scheduled to fight Demontae Brown, another man involved in gangs.
Thompson says Brown was still injured from an unrelated shooting that happened earlier in the year. According to cellphone records, Brown asked 22-year-old De’Mon Davis to fight for him. He was going to pay Davis $150 to take his place in the fight against Clinton.
According to Thompson, Davis fought and beat Clinton with ease. Clinton brought a gun to fight and gave it to an alleged accomplice. After Clinton lost the fight, Thompson says he got the gun back from his friend.
“After that the defendant got his gun back from Mr. Watts, he turned around an began firing. The shell casings that were fired were approximately 10 yards, about 31 feet from where Mr. Davis was found shot in the head and killed,” Thompson said in court.
Clinton got away but was arrested a day later. He’s been in the York County Detention Center since. Deputies charged him with throwing bodily fluids on a corrections officer while he was detained.
Judge Daniel Hall denied his bond.
Clinton’s case is scheduled to go to trial on September 9, 2019.
