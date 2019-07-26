Kannapolis 101 Classes Start September 10

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Curious about how your city government works? Want a behind the scenes look at everything from the police department to economic development to the water treatment plant? Want to understand how the city budget works?
Kannapolis 101 gives residents a behind-the-scenes look at how your local city government works. This special nine week program begins September 10. It is held at various city facilities from 6-8:30 p.m. The program is free and first priority is given to Kannapolis residents.
Kannapolis 101 topics include:
• Overview of City Government
• Finance Department
• Public Works &Water Treatment
• Planning• Police Department
• Parks & Recreation
• Fire Department
• Economic Development/Downtown Revitalization
Seats are limited, so sign up today. If you are interested in participating in the 2019 program, please visit kannapolisnc.gov/GetInvolved and complete an application or contact: Melissa Loveless at mloveless@kannapolisnc.gov/704-920-4353.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.