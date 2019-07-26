EDC: Rowan growth performance records best year ever for FY 2018-19

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Led by the attraction of a new fulfillment center for Chewy, Inc. and motor sports team StarCom Racing, Rowan County and the EDC recorded its best year ever at the end of the fiscal year which ended June 30, according to a press release from the EDC.
Overall, 1,438 new jobs were created and companies invested $82.3 million in new facilities and equipment during the 12-month period.
In addition to Chewy and StarCom, other growth projects included: New York Air Brake (122 jobs, $11 million investment), Innospec (10 jobs, $5.13 million investment), McKenzie Sports (51 jobs, $3.1 million investment), Trelleborg, Custom Plastic Forming and Aldo Products.
“Nearly 80% of our project activity is a result of existing Rowan industries who are expanding, said EDC President Rod Crider. For this reason, we refocused our efforts in the past year to be more attentive to their needs through the newly created Expand Rowan program which has yielded very positive results,” he said.
Rowan County Commission Chairman Greg Edds said that, “Rowan County’s existing industries continue to show that location, an available workforce and a positive business climate are critical to companies when they are considering where to locate their expanding operations.”
Crider said the pipeline for projects in the coming year is already robust. “Through our existing industry outreach and external marketing efforts, we look forward to improving on these results in the coming year,” he concluded.
