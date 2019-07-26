Driver leads deputies on chase that ended in foot chase across dragstrip track in Rowan Co.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested after he led deputies on a chase that ended at a dragstrip in Rowan County.
According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the incident started on Wilkinson Road near Hwy 152 around 10 p.m. Thursday.
A deputy spotted a black 2006 BMW 750LI that was apparently speeding, and was able to lock his radar on the vehicle at 70 mph while being in a 55mph zone.
He activated his blue lights and siren on his fully-marked patrol car and tried to get the BMW driver to stop, but the driver instead sped up.
The BMW driver continued past Performance Road, past the Mooresville Dragstrip, into Iredell County to the intersection of Linwood Road and Patterson Road, went past a stop sign, and crashed into a ditch.
The driver regained control, went back into Rowan County, continued onto Wilkinson Road until it got back to the Mooresville Dragstrip and turned in to the parking lot where the he looped around some parked vehicles.
The driver then got out of the BMW and ran.
A deputy chased the suspect on foot, across the drag strip track, and then over a fence before the man finally stopped running and turned to face the deputy, who took him into custody without further incident.
The suspect was searched and identified as Tiko Jermaine Adams. Deputies located a black scale, commonly used to weigh marijuana, during the search.
Adams was charged with felony flee to elude arrest and given a $35,000 secured bond on that charge.
He was also charged on a citation for speeding, driving while license revoked, running a stop sign, careless and reckless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officials say the dragstrip venue was very crowded during the pursuit. Adams did admit to deputies that he ran initially because he had a marijuana blunt, but that he had tossed the blunt when he had crashed into the ditch.
