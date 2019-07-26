Driver accused of firing gun in Union County road rage incident

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver accused of shooting a gun during a road rage incident in Union County Thursday night is being sought.
Union County deputies say the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Old Charlotte Highway near Wesley Chapel Road.
“The suspect threatened to kill the victim, pointed the firearm to the right of the victim’s car and fired a round before driving away,” deputies say.
The victim claims the driver of a black Ford F350 dually-style pickup truck began blowing on their horn and followed the victim down Wesley Chapel Road. As the victims approached the roundabout at Goldmine Road, the driver of the Ford passed the vehicle and abruptly stopped in the road. The driver reportedly got out of the truck and pointed a handgun toward the victim.
Deputies describe the driver as a thin white man around 25 years old with blonde receding hair.
The vehicle may be displaying a sticker in the rear window with an advertisement for a construction business.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789 or Crimestoppers at 704-283-5600.
