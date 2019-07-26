City of Concord website restored after hackers attack, post ‘inappropriate language’

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The city of Concord’s website is working again after the site was attacked by hackers who apparently also targeted several other websites globally Thursday night.
According to the City of Concord, as of Friday morning, concordnc.gov remained unavailable after it was defaced by a hacker that made similar attacks on a variety of websites around the world late Thursday evening.
Officials say the city’s data services team immediately disabled the website upon learning of the incident.
By 1 p.m. Friday afternoon, staff completed their work restoring concordnc.gov to normal status. All features and services are now available, and staff implemented security improvements to prevent a similar attack in the future.
“The City of Concord apologizes to anyone who may have seen inappropriate language on its website and to any customers who may be inconvenienced while the issue is resolved,” an email read.
As of this time, officials say it appears there is no loss or breach of data.
A list of phone numbers for various City departments is available in the digital edition of the City Circular, however 704-920-5555 is a number customers can use for assistance with a variety of requests.
Officials say staff will continue monitoring our website and other technology infrastructure against potential threats.
