Back to School With Ryan Blaney

“A kid asked me, how does Ryan Blaney win? I kinda told him how you can win a race, but I also told him I think winning in life is good. I think a how you do that, especially at a young age, you can really mold yourself after being nice to people," Blaney said. “I think if you’re just kind to everybody in your school especially at a young age you just grow up to be a kind person. I think that’s the biggest win you can have in life is being nice to everybody and showing respect to everybody.”