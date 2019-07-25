Temps remain below average, gradual increase expected over weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re waking up to another delightful morning with temps in the 50s & 60s as humidity remains low for the time of year. Dew point temps will generally hold in the 50s (comfortable range) through today. Highs in the mid 80s will remain a touch below normal.
Similar conditions are to be expected Friday and Saturday before a gradual, subtle increase in the temps and humidity be Sunday.
While we might get up to 90° by early next we don't have any extended 90s spells any time soon.
And while a couple of scattered storms are possible by next Wednesday, up until then it's a fairly rain-free forecast.
