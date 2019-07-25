Teen arrested, charged for Salisbury bank robbery

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teenager has been arrested and charged for a bank robbery that took place weeks earlier off of Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury.
Merak Siles, 16, was charged with common law robbery of the F&M Bank in Salisbury on July 5, according to the Salisbury Police Department.
Silas was connected to the case after police determined that he had been connected to a prior bank robbery in Charlotte in which he had been placed on house arrest.
After identifying the similarities in appearance between the suspect in this case and Silas, an investigation was initiated which eventually led to this arrest.
No further information has been released at this time.
