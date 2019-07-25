SWAT situation underway as crews search for man wanted in killing of Monroe mom

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Crews intensely searched for a suspect wanted in the killing of a Monroe mother Thursday morning, sparking a SWAT situation along the NC/SC border.
The situation unfolded at a location on Winterberry Lane, where deputies say they went to serve a warrant on 25-year-old Byron Blair Watkins.
Watkins is one of two men facing charges in the killing of Monroe mother of five Lucero Sosa Capote. Officials say Watkins and 19-year-old Antwan David Sturdivant broke into Capote’s home on Tower Court around 4:40 a.m. July 12 to rob the place. Capote was shot and killed while trying to protect her children. Two of her children were injured.
A shot was apparently fired in the SWAT encounter Thursday but it was not made clear who fired the shot. Officials say no officers were hurt.
“Active search for murder suspect underway near N.C./SC state line involving multiple agencies,” Union County Sheriff’s Office stated in a tweet.
On Wednesday, police said they issued warrants Watkins and Sturdivant.
Police say both men are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees either man or has any information about their whereabouts is asked to immediately call the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or the Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600. The tipster can remain anonymous and might be eligible for a cash reward.
