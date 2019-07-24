State Supreme Court abolishes common-law marriage in SC

“Our review in this case has prompted us to take stock of common-law marriage as a whole in South Carolina,” Justice Kaye Hearn wrote in the majority opinion. “We have concluded the institution’s foundations have eroded with the passage of time, and the outcomes it produces are unpredictable and often convoluted. Accordingly, we believe the time has come to join the overwhelming national trend and abolish it. Therefore, from this date forward—that is, purely prospectively—parties may no longer enter into a valid marriage in South Carolina without a license. Consistent with our findings regarding the modern applicability of common-law marriage rationales, we also take this opportunity to refine the test courts are to employ henceforth.”