Person wanted in Charlotte Target theft, assault

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person is wanted for stealing merchandise from a Charlotte Target and punching an employee.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the incident happened around 2 p.m. Sunday. The thief entered the Target on Metropolitan Avenue and left without paying for merchandise, police say. When approached by an employee, the thief pulled out a knife and punched the employee, according to police.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.