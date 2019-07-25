Man will spend 20 years in prison for brutal Rock Hill beatings

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A York County judge sentenced a 28-year-old man to 20 years in prison for the brutal beating of his ex-girlfriend and her friend and for threatening a corrections officer while in jail.
Devin Brazil, 28, appeared before Judge Daniel Hall on Thursday morning. He was arrested in February, about two months after he attacked his ex-girlfriend and her friend after they were hanging out one night in Rock Hill.
WBTV interviewed one of the victims just days after it happened. She told us she had a broken nose and her friend had a fractured eye socket. Both of them were covered in bruises.
“I’m kind of glad it happened because if it didn’t, one day I believe he probably would have killed me,” Brazil’s ex-girlfriend said.
“What I’ve been through since then I wouldn’t wish that on anyone,” the other victim said. “At this point, I’m just trying to get peace of mind and I don’t think I would have that living in a community with Devin Brazil.”
Senior Solicitor Jenny Desch described the attack in court. She said Brazil repeatedly smashed both women’s heads into the cement. Several neighbors came outside after hearing the women scream.
“We don’t know if they would have been killed. He was stopped in the act by neighbors. So I’m asking you to see the victims in the case and punish him as he should be punished,” Desch said.
In court, Desch pulled out thick stacks of paperwork that documented disciplinary action Brazil faced while in jail. Deputies charged Brazil for threatening a corrections officer. The threats were not read aloud in court, but Captain Gary Davies of the York County Sheriff’s Office shared what Brazil said often.
“He would say ‘I’ve already done it once and nothing was done’,” Davies said. “Basically time served.”
Desch requested Judge Daniel Hall sentence Devin Brazil to at least 20 years in prison. Brazil was convicted of assaulting the same victim, his ex-girlfriend, in 2018. He also served time in prison for strong-armed robbery.
Brazil’s defense attorney Jeffrey Zuschke agreed that Brazil deserved prison time for the most recent attack, but asked Judge Hall to sentence him to 5 years. He argued that the victim’s injuries, though gruesome, were not life-threatening.
Zuschke explained that Brazil had an abusive childhood and struggled with substance abuse and mental health. Brazil’s grandmother begged Judge Hall to give him another chance.
“I’m 67 and I want my grandson to be with me. I want him to be there when I die. I don’t want him to be put in prison for a mistake he made. He needs help,” Brazil’s grandmother said in court.
Judge Hall sentenced Brazil to a total of 20 years for the three offenses.
