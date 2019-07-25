Man arrested, charged with robbing Fifth Third Bank in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A day after robbing a bank in Mooresville, a suspect believed to be responsible for the crime has been taken into custody.
Bradley Joseph Clyne, 58, was spotted on Wednesday driving a vehicle that matched the car driven by the robbery suspect and was pulled over by police along Highway 150.
Clyne was taken into custody during this traffic stop and has now been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with this case.
