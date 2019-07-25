Investigation underway after police find three dead, one wounded at Stanly County residence

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people are dead and another person has been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound following a shooting at a residence in Albemarle early Friday morning.
Deputies with the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call at around 6:30 a.m. at a residence on Canton Road near Burleson Road. Upon arriving at the scene they discovered a male victim who had been shot. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he is currently in stable condition.
Inside of the residence, deputies found three deceased individuals. At this time the deputies are not searching fr any suspects and the Sheriff’s Office has stated that there is no danger to the public stemming from this incident, nor is a suspect in custody.
This remains an active investigation and no further information has been released at this time.
