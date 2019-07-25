Huntersville Police searching for armed robbery suspect

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Huntersville Police Department is currently looking for a suspect involved with the armed robbery of a hotel in the area on Wednesday evening.
The Comfort Inn & Suites located off of Boulder Park Drive in Huntersville was robbed at around 11:00 p.m. on July 24 by a man with a firearm. The suspect is described as wearing a blue sweatshirt, jeans, black glasses, a black baseball hat and black shoes.
Upon entering the store, the suspect demanded cash before fleeing from the scene in a Honda Civic.
This remains an active investigation and no further information has been released at this time.
Anyone who may be able to identify the suspect or the vehicle is asked to call the Huntersville Police Department at 704-464-5400 or North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.
