24 Hours of Booty to benefit cancer programs coming to Myers Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The area of Myers Park known as the Booty Loop will become a cycling, walking, fundraising party for 24 hours starting at 7pm on Friday, July 26.
That's because the 24 Hours Of Booty ride and walk presented by Levine Cancer Institute, which benefits local cancer navigation and survivorship programs, is about to take over.
This is the 18th year of the event which started with one man riding the loop. Now that man and his team have increased the Charlotte ride to hundreds of cyclists and 24 Foundation has expanded into a second city.
24 Foundation and nearly 20,000 participants over the years have raised $21 million for local and national programs.
There is still time to ride, walk, or volunteer. You can certainly come out to cheer on those who are participating. There is more information at 24Foundation.org
One team to watch for is an energetic team of middle and high school students from Charlotte's Elizabeth neighborhood. They've decided to spend their summer preparing, and raising money, so they could participate in the ride. You can watch their inspiring story here.
