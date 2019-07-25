Glorious July weather rolls on for now!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - I’m guessing when most folks are dreaming about summer weather while looking out the window on a winter day with sleet and freezing rain, they’re not dreaming about highs in the upper 90s with tropical humidity driving the heat index up to 110°.
No, rather, I’m thinking they’re envisioning a week like we’re experiencing with highs in the mid 80s and actually low humidity!
July didn’t see a cooler-than-average day until this past Tuesday, the 23, and we’ve been seasonally mild since. Best of all, if you are one of those who dreamed about this type of summer weather, there’s more to come.
We won’t hit the average high of 89° until at least Sunday and thereafter, above-average temperatures don’t appear to be storming back this way.
In terms of precipitation, I expect little to none through the first half of next week, so enjoy the weekend if you have outdoor plans and don’t forget the sun block!
- Meteorologist Eric Thomas
