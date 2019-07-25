Man rescued from silo by emergency personnel in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Crews worked for hours to rescue a man who fell in a grain silo in Orangeburg.
Officials confirmed the incident happened Thursday morning at Cactus Family Farms located on John C. Calhoun Drive.
After a few hours, officials were able to get the man out of the silo. He will be taken to receive medical treatment. At this time, his condition and identity have not been released.
Details are extremely limited at this time.
