Dare we say... delightful weather?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Maybe this is what people mean when they refer to Christmas in July?
Yesterday was a milestone for the month of July this year as it was the first day this month that saw temperatures in the 60s at any point of the day, and it was also the first day this month that was below average. Fair to say this has been a very hot month, even by our July standards in the Carolinas.
Now that we broke down that barrier, we have more days ahead with cooler temperatures and as a bonus, lower humidity. We will carry this pattern through the weekend and into next week too.
While you’re enjoying the break in the heat, you won’t be dodging much rain either during this same period as sunny days are lining up for us well into next week.
Enjoy the break and stay safe!
- Meteorologist Eric Thomas
