CRIME STOPPERS: Police searching for vehicles stolen from northeast Charlotte dealership

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are on the lookout for several vehicles stolen from the Capital Ford dealership on North Tryon Street in northeast Charlotte.
Police say the theft happened July 7th. The dealership was closed because it was a Sunday. The facility’s surveillance cameras recorded someone lurking around inside of the building.
“One person actually breaks in and goes to a rear office where somehow they knew a lot of keys were kept for vehicles,” explained Detective Brandon Miller with the CMPD Crime Stoppers.
Surveillance footage shows the intruder rummaging through different parts of the dealership, checking drawers as they wander around. Detectives believe the suspect found keys for several vehicles. Surveillance video from later that day shows two vehicles speeding towards the parking lot’s exit.
“We see on the video here several vehicles leaving. We see a Ford Raptor leaving and an Escalade leaving,” noted Miller.
The detective said six different cars were stolen from the dealership. One has already been recovered, but five of them are still missing. Police are still searching for a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica Touring, a 2017 Cadillac Escalade, a white 2017 Ford F-350, a black 2017 Ford F-350 and a gray 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor.
Several of the stolen vehicles are worth more than $40 thousand.
“Obviously, these guys could just take these vehicles out and joyride around or these vehicles could be possibly used in other crimes,” said Miller.
The person recorded inside the store was wearing a unique disguise. They were wearing dark clothing, green gloves and some sort of towel over their head.
“This is the type of crime someone could brag about,” noted Miller. “They’re driving around in a very expensive vehicle. They want to show that vehicle off to their friends or whatever the case may be. We’re encouraging the public to take a look at these cars that are missing. Hopefully, they’ll recognize one and give us a call.”
If you know anything about this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
