Authorities searching for missing N. Carolina mother

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WCSC) - North Carolina authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a mother who has last seen in March.
Officials with the Holly Springs Police Department say they are attempting to gather information on the whereabouts of Monica Moynan.
Investigators say Moynan was last seen in Holly Springs in March of 2019.
Police describe her as 5’1”, 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information you are asked to call police at (919) 557-9111.
