Teen charged in northeast Charlotte attempted sex assault

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 17-year-old is facing rape charges in a northeast Charlotte attempted sex assault that happened last month.
Deeshun Dade is charged with first-degree rape in the June 27 break-in and attempted sex assault at a home on Briarhill Road.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the victim was attacked after the suspect climbed through an unlocked window in her house. The victim, with the help of her mom who also resides in the home, fought off the attacker, identified by police Wednesday as Dade.
The victim was then taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
“It was the most terrifying moment of my life, I’ve never experience that type of fear ever," said the victim who wished to not be identified.
One day after fighting off a potential attacker, the victim told her story in hopes of influencing other women to be alert.
“I honestly thought he was going to kill me, that’s what he kept telling me,” she said. “I honestly thought I was going to die.”
Police say Dade is also a co-defendant in a sexual assault near UNC Charlotte where a teenager was arrested. That incident happened just days prior.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
