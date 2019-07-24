The sun returns... the high humidity does not!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front moved through the Carolinas yesterday, bringing heavy rain… but also a brand new air mass! That means we are looking at below average temperatures today.
Highs will be in the mid 80s. The humidity levels may be the best part. After spending several days with dew points in the upper 60s or low 70s, we will spend the next few days with dew points in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Rain chances will be near zero for the rest of the week. Highs each day will be in the mid 80s. That goes for the weekend too! There aren’t many changes in this 7-day forecast.
Enjoy!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
