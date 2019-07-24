SILVER ALERT UPDATE: Missing man from Pender found in New Hanover

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office said a missing man who was the subject of a statewide Silver Alert has been located.
Officials said in a Wednesday afternoon news release that Leroy Scott Stone, 52, was last seen walking in the area of Hilltop in Hampstead around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
A Silver Alert was eventually issued for Stone who is believed to have been suffering from dementia or some other form of cognitive impairment.
Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office announced that Stone has been found in New Hanover County.
